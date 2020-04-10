The Agency for Personal Data Protection filed Friday charges for misuse of personal data to the prosecution after lists of names of people infected with COVID-19 have been published.

Reacting to news reported by several digital media outlets that photos of lists of personal data (name, last name, address and identification number) of people from Kumanovo who are treated for the new coronavirus are shared on social media, the Agency issued a statement said that it is banned to reveal data relating to the health of people.

Photographing of lists containing personal data of persons that have contracted the coronavirus, or are placed in self-isolation or in state-ordered quarantine, as well as their posting and sharing without any legal grounds is a violation of the provisions of the Law on Personal Data Protection, the Agency said in the statement posted on its website.

According to the institution, any misuse of personal data is a felony punishable by law. Those found guilty face either prison sentence or a fine.