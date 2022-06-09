European Council President Charles Michel will pay another official visit to the Western Balkans next week, with a trip to Podgorica, Skopje and Pristina, Serbian media outlets report, citing Tanjug.

This will be the second part of Charles Michel’s “Balkan tour”. He visited Serbia, Albania and BiH from May 19 to May 21.

The President of the European Council announced that he would invite the leaders of the Western Balkans, in cooperation with France, as the country holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU, to a meeting with EU leaders on June 23 in Brussels on the idea of establishing a European Geopolitical Community.

Michel suggested that the countries of the Western Balkans be part of a new format that will work to bring closer and strengthen co-operation between European countries in solving common challenges, promoting peace, stability and security on a common continent.