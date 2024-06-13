President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova will host the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit for heads of state and government in Skopje on Thursday. This marks the final event of the country’s Chairmanship under the slogan “Bridging Divisions, Building Trust.”

During the summit, the heads of delegations will hold a plenary meeting, which will be followed by a joint press conference featuring the current, previous, and next SEECP Chairpersons-in-Office, according to a press release from the President’s Office.

The Summit will be attended by notable figures including Albanian President Bajram Begaj, Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Chairman Denis Bećirović, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, Montenegro President Jakov Milatović, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djurić, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov, Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs State Secretary Daniela Gitman, Slovenian Ambassador Gregor Presker, Croatian Ambassador Nives Tiganj, Deputy Managing Director for Western Europe, Western Balkans, Turkey and the United Kingdom at the European External Action Service (EEAS) Marko Makovec, Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) Secretary General Majlinda Bregu, and European Commission representative Anna Vezyroglou.

Established in 1996 through a declaration adopted at a meeting of foreign ministers from South-Eastern Europe, SEECP is the sole regional cooperation forum that includes all 13 participants from Southeast Europe, making it the most comprehensive format in the region.