A baby was kidnapped in the GTC City shopping center, “A1on” reported. The event happened this morning, around 11 pm. The baby was taken from the mother, who was standing in front of a store in the shopping center. The kidnapping was reported to the police, the Ministry of the Interior confirms. According to information of “A1on”, the video surveillance was immediately reviewed, after which the identity of the woman who kidnapped the child was determined. She was found in Gjorce Petrov.

The child and S.S. (the woman who kidnapped him) were found on the territory of Gjorce Petrov and S.S. was detained at the police station. Immediately after receiving the report, appropriate measures and activities were taken by police officers and the public prosecutor was notified, the Ministry of the Interior told “A1on”.

The woman who kidnapped the baby took a taxi. Criminal charges will be filed against her.