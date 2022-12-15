The children from the Skopje “Miladinov brothers” school in Arodrom were shocked and terrified today after they were taken out of the building with alarms and firefighting trucks following the bomb threats. Those from the first floor had to get out through the windows.

As the parents told “Republika”, the children could not come to their senses, and it was also a problem to pick them up and calm them down because there were firefighting vehicles everywhere and they could not even get to them.

One of the fathers who arrived first bought them chocolates, bananas, and water to help them come to their senses, the parents say.

The “Kiro Gligorov” school in Centar also told parents to pick up their children.

According to the directions, we are outside opposite the school with the children. Please take your children when you can, because we will be out longer, the school said.

This morning, bomb threats were also sent to the elementary schools “Ljuben Lape”, “Aleksandar Makedonski” and “Lazo Angelovski” in the neighborhoods of Aerodrom and Novo Lisice. Students are being evacuated, and the police are carrying out anti-terror checks.

Students from the “Georgi Dimitrov” high school were also evacuated.

For weeks, bomb threats were sent only to high schools, and last week buses, shopping centers, ministries, institutions, residential buildings also received such threats…