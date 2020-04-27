The Health Ministry and the Committee for Infectious Diseases are set to propose to the government on Monday that sanctions for failing to abide by the mandatory protective equipment measure are imposed earlier than planned, i.e. as of Tuesday, as citizens have been slow to implement this measure, Health Minister Venko FIlipche said at a press conference Sunday.

The authorities call on citizens to respect this measure and wear protective equipment when they are inside, or outside and can’t maintain a two-meter distance from others.

Young children will be fully protected if adults wear masks. Children over the age of 14 should abide by the same measures as adults. And the youngest ones should use some kind of cover when they are inside, and also when there is a really large group outside in which the distance cannot be maintained. I think that absolutely everyone should be protected by this measure, said Filipce.

He underlined that officials have decided to put forward this proposal after an abundance of photographic evidence showing people not abiding by the mandatory protective equipment measure surfaced on social media.