There is no money for inclusive education. Children with disabilities are left without educational assistants, but there is money for public vehicles, for which the Government has spent eight million euros. Transportation by official vehicles is required, but not necessary. But education is necessary and thus, with this money, for example, all primary schools could be transformed and students with disabilities could get a regular educational process. Inclusion means including all children in regular classes, through accessible schools, adapted textbooks, and technology, as well as educational assistants for those in need.

With the budget rebalance made in May this year, due to the economic crisis that caused the coronavirus pandemic, the government cut money intended for the most vulnerable categories. That is, over one million and 100 thousand euros were cut, money that was intended for providing educational assistants for people with disabilities so that they would be able to be involved in the educational process without any problems.

According to the information from the Ministry of Education and Science, published by the “360 degrees” magazine, of one million and two hundred thousand euros provided for educational assistants in the current year, after the budget rebalance, only 63,000 euros remained.

There are no other plans for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the educational process in the budget for this year, and at the level of the entire country, a total of 273 such students attend classes.

So, at the very beginning of the school year, there will be no money for educational assistants for students with special needs that, according to the Law on Primary Education, should be provided by the Ministry of Education.