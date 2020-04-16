Archbishop Stefan, the head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, met with Interior Minister Nake Culev to discuss the coming Easter holiday. The Archbishop assured Minister Culev that the church will ensure that the faithful celebrate the holiday from home, without mass gatherings that could prove dangerous in the time of pandemic.

Easter is usually the most massively celebrated religious holiday in Macedonia, where thousands of faithful gather in the churches to welcome the news of the resurrection and traditionally break colorful eggs symbolizing the rebirth.

Archbishop Stefan notified me that the services will be held only by the priests and their assistants, without the faithful. We jointly agreed that it is time for spiritual closeness but maintaining a physical distance, and that will help overcome the difficult situation we are in, Minister Culev said after the meeting.

A curfew will be in effect for Easter and citizens will not be allowed to leave their homes starting Friday evening all the way through Tuesday morning. Bishops have called on the faithful to go to their windows and balconies at midnight on Easter eve to share in the tolling of the church bells.