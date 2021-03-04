Dr. Andon Cibisev writes on Facebook that despite the fact that we do not have vaccines, we have the most lost lives in the region, and on top of that, Zaev got the confidence of 62 MPs in the Parliament.

We do not have vaccines and who knows when we will get them, we have the most lost lives in the region, we are champions in corruption, we are mercilessly indebted every day, the economy is in a coma, the judiciary is unconscious, education is in a difficult situation. Nevertheless, the Government of Zoran Zaev got the confidence of 62 MPs in the Parliament. How unfortunate!, reads his Facebook post.