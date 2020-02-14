The so-called independent lawmakers have submitted 300 amendments to the law on public prosecution, Republika has learnt. If they are really submitted, the chances of passing the PPO law by tomorrow are reduced to zero. 300 amendments to consider in one day is more than impossible. What is the purpose of this?! Either the law not to be adopted or to postpone its adoption for the purpose of delaying the elections.

Republika sources say there is a real doubt that it is a deal between the independents and the government to deliberately postpone the April 12 election, as party ratings clearly indicate that SDSM would suffer defeat in the election.

Republika sources claim that Damjan Mancevski is negotiating with the independent over the amendments.