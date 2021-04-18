SDSM MPs are determined to make a circus out of the Parliament. Several MPs positive for the virus or who have been in contact with infected people will be attending Sunday’s Parliament session wearing isolation clothing just like in the “Outbreak” movie starring Dustin Hoffman.

We will not allow blackmail! My duty as an MP is permanent and noble. Both healthy and sick, I have an obligation to do everything for the citizens to receive the help that the Government has provided for them, the infected MP Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska wrote on social media.

Thus, the MP poses a risk to infect the entire Parliament and put everyone into quarantine.

VMRO-DPMNE are determined to vote only for the anti-crisis laws and that they will not make a quorum for another session.