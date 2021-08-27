Cities in Western parts of Macedonia who hosted tens of thousands of majority Albanian emigrants during the summer continue to be worst hit in the on-going wave of the illness. Tetovo and Gostivar had 87 and 72 new cases diagnosed over the past day, and six and five of the newly reported deaths. Three patients died in Kicevo – all in their 40-ies.

Never the less, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce insist that the situation in the Polog Valley is improving and that the area has reached the peak of the new cases. Deputy Healthcare Minister Ilir Hasani has been tasked to attend crisis meetings in Tetovo and to ensure that patients from the packed hospitals in the region are quickly forwarded for treatment to the clinics in the cpaital.