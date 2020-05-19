The Macedonian Government has ordered an end to the mandatory period of self-isolation that followed the quarantine after return from travel abroad.

Citizens returning from abroad will still have to remain two to three weeks in quarantine, usually in a hotel, but after that period they will be allowed freely into the general public.

The Government also ordered that bus links to and from the city of Kumanovo will be allowed to resume normal operations. Kumanovo was hit hard by the virus, and city authorities long requested a full quarantine, but the Government was unable to introduce one.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that additional decisions will be reached tomorrow regarding the opening of cafes and restaurants, and the weekend curfew regime. The decision will also affect the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan.