VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in Friday’s interview with TV Kanal 5 that the Government should not be compared with countries that are not EU members and have not received vaccines, but should be compared with those countries that are not EU members, and yet they started vaccination.

The closest such example is Serbia. Citizens are in dire need of vaccines and they must be procured as soon as possible, and not hear stories for small children on television, Mickoski said.

According to him, the country is still facing the pandemic and records daily numbers that are not to be neglected, but on the contrary indicate the fact that vaccines are necessary.