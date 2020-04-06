The Government has decided, upon a proposal by the Commission on Infectious Diseases and the Crisis HQ, to extend the curfew at the entire territory of the country as of Wednesday. On weekdays, citizens’ movement is prohibited from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following day.

Persons over 67 years of age are allowed to go out between 10 a.m. and noon on weekdays, while those under 18 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A full lockdown for all citizens is imposed on weekends, starting from 4 p.m. on Friday up to 5 a.m. on Monday.

According to the decision, citizens are not allowed to move in public places in groups of more than two people, with the exception of children under the age of 14, if they are accompanied by a parent in the group of two.

Regarding agriculture activities, farmers are allowed to move within the territory of the village, exclusively for working purposes.

Pharmacies will be open for business and the Ministry of Health is set to draft a plan for continual operations of health institutions.

Police, army, health workers, and markets and restaurants that deliver products are excluded from the ban.