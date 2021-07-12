Starting today, Macedonian citizens will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus with no appointments.

This is due to the delivery of half a million doses of Sinovac vaccines, but also to the fact that these are not especially desirable among the population and many of those who already registered through the online system have skipped their appointments.

The Healthcare Ministry announced that it is now opening hospitals, public clinics and other vaccination points that were operating with appointments to all citizens now. Citizens will only need to show some form of ID.