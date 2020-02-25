PHOTO GALLERY: Citizens came out massively to say YES to justice and NO to injustice in the country Macedonia 25.02.2020 / 18:16 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin A large number of Macedonian citizens joined VMRO-DPMNE protest march for justice in this country. And to say NO to Zaev and his false policies. Citizens today demand respect for justice and oppose violations of the Constitution and laws. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin vmro-dpmneMarch Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 25.02.2020 Large protest march against Zaev’s interference in the judiciary takes place this afternoon Macedonia 23.02.2020 VMRO-DPMNE: It’s time to end criminal transition started by SDSM, it’s time for Macedonia to finally get on its feet Macedonia 22.02.2020 Mickoski: On April 12 will happen the largest coalition- VMRO-DPMNE and the citizens Macedonia News More than 20,000 citizens march through the streets for justice There must be accountability because it is the only way to have a state Do not ask Zaev to be honest, because he is dishonest from head to toe – mafia rules People show red card to Zaev, the prosecution and the judiciary “Zaev is guilty”, “Louis Vuitton judiciary”, “It’s over”! Follow live: Large protest for justice Phone numbers that citizens should contact in case of coronavirus symptoms Derkoski: It will not be possible to vote without valid personal documents .
