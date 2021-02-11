The Ministry of Interior does not issue driver’s licenses because there are no blank driver’s licenses templates, claim citizens who have recently tried to obtain a driver’s license. According to them, there’s a problem to get a driver’s license for newcomers, but also for those who need to replace the license due to expired validity, changed surname or lost or damaged document.

Yesterday I was to get a driver’s license, but they do not have blank driver’s licenses. They do not know when they will obtain them. I need my license, but the Ministry of Interior is shrugging its shoulders, says a citizen who claims that the whole of Macedonia is facing the same problem.

Republika tried to get answers why there are no blank driver’s licenses in the country and when the citizens will be able to get new driver’s licenses. Two e-mails has been sent to the Ministry of Interior, but still there is no answer.