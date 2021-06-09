Citizens coming to get their booster vaccine shots at the “Bucharest” clinic in Skopje were met with closed doors. Macedonia is practically out of vaccines for the first dose and vaccination of new patients all but stopped, but those who already received the first shot were supposed to be vaccinated without interruption.

The vaccination point was closed and there was no-one there. I was told by a doctor from a different department to come tomorrow in the morning, a woman reported today.

As the vaccination stalls, Macedonians are turning to Serbia again, with many reporting online that they were able to easile get a choice of vaccines in Nish, Vranje and other Serbian cities.