Citizens from Bardovci, near Skopje, protested before the Government building and the EU Embassy today, demanding an end to the construction of an asylum center in their village.

The citizens say they were not consulted about the building of the center, and that they fear for the safety of their neighborhood if it is built. Macedonia is directly on the main Balkan migrant route, and while the crisis days of 2015 and 2016, when up to two million migrants crossed through the country, are now over, hundreds of migrants are making the trek at any given moment, and dozens of them require temporary accommodation.