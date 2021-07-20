Citizens of Bardovci are protesting the construction of a migrant center in this area north of Skopje. They say that the Mayor of Karpos Stefan Bogoev first denied that such a center is being built, but when the press visited the site and found signs announcing the construction, he claimed that the migrants will be kept there only in a transit capacity.

We are being told that there will be two to three thousand people kept there. Tensions are running high. When work begins in earnest we will organize and block the road, citizens told Alfa TV.

Macedonia is on the main Balkan migrant route, and managed to stop the 2015-16 crisis when Macedonian police closed the Greek border. But migrants continue to flow north regardless of the border patrols.