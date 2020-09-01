The public in Gostivar is concerned after several caskets were found at a dump site near the city. It appears that the caskets were of the type used to bury coronavirus patients and speculations are rife that it may have been a case where a supervised burial of a Covid-19 patient, that requires a hermetically sealed casket, was replaced with a traditional burial.

Local authorities have still not revealed where the caskets came from and if they were planned for Covid-19 burials.