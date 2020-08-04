Forecasters have warned the people of Kumanovo to be prepared for a major storm this evening. Earlier the capital Skopje was pounded by a strong hail.

The Skopje valley is affected by an unstable cloud mass causing rains, thunder and hail. It is moving toward the east and the valley of Kumanovo, the state meteorological service informed.

The coming days are also expected to bring rain and thunder. Daily highs will go up to 28 degrees, significantly lower compared to the past 10 days.