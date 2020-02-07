During the visit by interim Deputy Agriculture Minister Cvetan Tripunovski to the rural municipality of Novaci, Novaci Mayor Ljube Kuzmanovski asked that the imposed name “North Macedonia” is used when referring to Macedonia. Tripunovski, who is from VMRO-DPMNE, uses Macedonia, while Mayor Kuzmanovski used the “new name” which his SDSM party is trying to impose on the country.

The outcome of the dispute was that the citizens of Novaci loudly booed their Mayor. The name “North Macedonia” is broadly rejected by the public and its imposition contributed to the SDSM drop in polls, especially among ethnic Macedonians.