The Struga water utility company warned the citizens not to drink the water, which is polluted because of the serious rains that fell on the region. Struga, which sits on the banks of lake Ohrid and the Drim river, is notoriously troubled with lack of potable water.

The flows toward the springs that feed into the water plant have increased because of the rain. The water is now not potable, and this also goes for tomorrow, the company said.