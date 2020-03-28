A group of Macedonian citizens who returned to the country from Malta are being placed into a hotel in downtown Bitola. The Sirok Sokak hotel was offered by the owner as a quarantine site, but the move caused anxiety in the city, given that it is located in a densely populated area, right on the main shopping street.

The Healthcare Ministry assured the public that the quarantined citizens won’t be allowed to leave their rooms and they are not a health risk for the city. A total of 19 facilities with over 2.000 beds are being used for the purpose, and about half of them are now full. Returning citizens are required to remain in quarantine for two week, which is the coronavirus incubation period.