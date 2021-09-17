Outraged citizens gathered in front of the building of the Municipality of Tetovo, and in front of them spoke Blerim Ahmeti, ie the organizer of the protest, who demanded the resignation of the mayor of Tetovo, Teuta Arifi and the Government, writes portalB.mk.

Protesters placed a banner in front of the municipal building. After the address of Blerim Ahmeti, some of the citizens threw eggs at the municipal building.

The citizens marched to the DUI headquarters, and stopped in front of the Tetovo hospital and with a minute of silence paid tribute to the victims in the Tetovo mofular hospital fire.