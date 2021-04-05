While announcing the new restrictive measures, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce also urged the public not to leave their homes unless necessary and to avoid large gatherings. He blamed the mutations of the coronavirus – especially the so-called British strain – for the high infection rate and death toll.

Our healthcare system is overworked and we must introduce new restrictions, Filipce said.

The Government ordered all restaurants and cafes to close starting on Wednesday, for a period of two weeks, and moved the overnight curfew forward by two hours – it will now begin at 20h.