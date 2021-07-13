The Citizenship bill was passed by the Government today and will be sent to the Parliament under the “European flag” procedure. Levica is blocking it without reasonable justification, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday.
Plusinfo has already reported that the Government will be using the” European flag” procedure in order for the bill to be adopted by Parliament in an express procedure.
The bill is in line with the citizenship declarations adopted in the EU. The last changes were with correspondent tables – complete incorporation of European regulations in our legislation. The criteria for solving the citizenship problem are being broadened. We are generally in agreement, the government and the opposition. The bill is blocked by a small political party Levica which without reasonable justification does not give an answer why it does it, except, in my opinion, to produce interethnic problems and intolerance that we should keep and nurture, and not to encourage and inflame, said Zaev, answering reporter’s questions.
