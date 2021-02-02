The citizenship law may not pave the way for Ziadin Sela to become a government partner, but there is a chance that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will strengthen his slim parliamentary majority and secure support from the Alliance for Albanians for key laws. This variant came up after the public offer of Sela to Zaev, the Alliance to be part of the government if the majority passes the law on citizenship.

Both the government and the Albanian opposition claim that there was no meeting between Zaev and Sela to expand the government, but both sides do not rule out the possibility of some cooperation if they are on the same side of the disputed law, writes “Plusinfo”.

In an interview with Gostivar-based TV “Globi”, Sela did not deny that the Alliance could become part of the Government, but set the law on citizenship as a condition.