The city of Kumanovo asked for help from the army to control the large crowds of people that gather in front of banks. The city was placed under a strict curfew over the weekend, and a similar regime goes into force tomorrow, after five dozen cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed.

The way the weekend curfew was declared caused a panicked scramble for food and medicine on Friday evening, and similar scenes have persisted after it was partially lifted on Monday.

We ask the Government to regulate the use of the army to prevent the creation of large lines in front of the banks, the post offices, the welfare offices and other places. Citizens need to be kept at a distance from each other, with the mandatory use of masks, the Kumanovo local crisis center.

Municipal authorities are also asking for help from the army to distribute welfare assistance and the packages of food and necessities handed out by the city and the Red Cross.