The city of Skopje submitted evidence to state prosecutors that should lead to criminal charges against former Mayor Petre Silegov and the former Chairwoman of the City Council Ljubica Janceva.
Silegov and Janceva abused their office by organizing lavish parties without signing a contract with the restaurants they used.
This is frivolous, illegal and reckless spending of public funds on the part of Silegov and Janceva. Especially given that, in the instances we cite in 2019, there was already a contract with other restaurants to provide “representation” services, said City spokesman Danijel Apostoloski.
