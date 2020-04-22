The Tetovo city council ordered the purchase of 300 laptop computers for school kids who don’t have computers and are excluded from the improvised online classes that are being prepared.
Many schools across Macedonia are using Google Classroom and Youtube to get the pupils to study but this raised the issue of children from families who can’t afford computers or are not online. The Tetovo council estimated that up to 30 percent of the students have problems taking their lessons online.
