The Tetovo municipal worker filmed casually throwing fistfulls of salt on a completely snowed in street went viral across Macedonia, and today, set to classical music, it was carried by the Swiss Blick daily newspaper.

Tetovo is notoriously congested even during the best of times, and this weekend it suffered a complete collapse as over 20 centimeters of snow fell on the city. Opposition parties shared the video yesterday, accusing Mayor Teuta Arifi of being unable to provide basic services.

Similar scenes were repeated across Macedonia, where municipal authorities were completely unprepared to handle the snow.