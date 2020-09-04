The Education Ministry and municipal authorities announced the basic principles of the next school year.

Elementary school pupils from grades one through three will be required to attend education in person, while for the higher grades, schools will individually declare their readiness to implement the coronavirus protection protocols. Meanwhile, the higher grade pupils will attend online education through a nation wide platform that is still being prepared. Teachers will be asked to go to work and give live-streamed lectures from classrooms equipped for streaming. Teachers who have chronic illnesses will be allowed to stream from home.

In person classes will last no more than 30 minutes, and overall the school day will be made shorter than usual, and the grades made smaller and strewn through the day, from morning up to 8 in the evening.