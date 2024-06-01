VMRO-DPMNEspokesman Naum Stoiilkovski called out the managers of the Surgery Clinic in Skopje to reveal how many surgeries had to be postponed over the frequent problems with the clinic.

Surgeries have stopped because of a strange smell that is spreading around the surgery rooms, whose origin is still being investigated. Critical patients are sent to two other hospitals in Skopje, that don’t have the capacity to eal with the influx with the biggest such institution removed from service.

Stoilkovski pointed out that there are 12 units in the Surgery Clinic, and most of the managers have been appointed seven years ago, by the now outgoing SDSM – DUI coalition.