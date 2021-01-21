The trial in the five-fold murder at the Smilkovsko Lake on April 12, 2012 is set to resume today in the Skopje Criminal Court, where the parties are scheduled to start giving their closing arguments.

In a previous procedure for the case, Alil Demiri, Afrim and Agim Ismailovic, Ezim and Haki Aziri and Sami Ljuta were sentenced to life imprisonment for for the five murders committed on April 12, 2012, when the boys Kire Trickovski, Filip Slavkovski, Cvetanco Ackovski, Aleksandar Nakevski and the fisherman Borce Stefanovski were killed.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court overturned the verdicts, released Agim Ismailovic, Haki Aziri, Sami Ljuta and Ezim Aziri from custody and imposed precautionary measures on them. Following the reversal of the verdicts, the “Monster” case was taken over by the SPO and the case was returned for retrial.

Judge on the case is Ognen Stavrev and the prosecutors are Fatime Fetai and Gavril Bubevski.