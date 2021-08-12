Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi says that three weeks ago he sent a request to the Ministry of Health and the Center for Public Health for the implementation of the protocols for the event that will be organized tomorrow at the Aleksandar Palace Hotel on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement.

Asked whether a vaccination certificate will be required for the guests, Grubi said he is not in charge of checking guests if they are vaccinated and they should ask the institutions about that.