The forest fire in the mountainous area between the villages of Mitrasinci and Budinarci has been contained. Earlier this morning, firefighters managed to secure a control line completely around its perimeter. Although still burning and smoldering, it is not likely to spread, according to the Crisis Management Center.

Regarding other fires in the country that were officially registered in the last 24 hours, CMC said that there were several interventions in Skopje, Bitola, Strumica, Ohrid, Veles and Kavadarci region and they have all been contained.