The Main HQ at the Crisis Management Center (CMC) is in session to discuss activities to be carried out on Monday at the most critical points in case new fires break out, Assistant Head of the Operations and Coordination Department at CMC, Marija Milkova, told a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Measures and activities will be adopted with recommendations for tomorrow’s action of resources at the local level, added Milkova.

She informed that in the afternoon new fire broke out in Sveti Nikole near Bogoslovski Rid. She explained that the fire is active and that there are members of the fire brigade in Sveti Nikole and the surrounding towns on the ground. There is also a new fire in Krusevo in the village of Svetomirani, where a garbage dump was set on fire. Milkova stated that the fire was partially contained and kept under control.

According to data of the Crisis Management Center (CMC) earlier this afternoon, ten fires are active across the territory of the country, including near the Bajaz Tepe area, near the villages of Nov Istevnik, Razlovci, Dragoevo, Toplica and Romanovce, on the stretch between the villages of Raovikj and Bukovikj, between the village of Divlje and the Krusje locality, near the villages of Dren and Smolani, and along the Sipkovica – Brodec road.