Regarding the local elections, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said Monday on the “24 Analysis” that there is a nice atmosphere in the party and they are ready to win.

We decided in the first round to support the candidates of the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative in Skopje’s Cair, Tetovo, Gostivar, Debar, Struga, Tearce and several smaller municipalities. When we announced our coalition, it was a coalition against shame, crime and corruption and we united to liberate the citizens of Macedonia regardless of ethnicity from this political swamp which is part of the government led by SDSM and DUI and we agreed in principle on a coalition in those municipalities, said Mickoski.

Miskoski said that in those municipalities they will support the candidates of the Alliance and Alternative in the first round and that they will run there with their candidate.