Police officers seized 100 grams of cocaine from a drug dealer in Kicevo yesterday evening.

The 38 year old man threw a small ball from his car once he was intercepted by the police. After the arrest, his home was raided and the officers found 100 grams cocaine, a kilogram of additives commonly used to mix drugs, digital scales and other paraphernalia.

Two vehicles, including a Porsche, were seized from the dealer.