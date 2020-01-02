The state’s capital is flooded with cocaine, making its price on the street market never lower, police sources told “NetPress”.

According to the sources, along with the huge amount of cocaine throughout Skopje, the network of dealers “on a small scale” is expanding. And drug users, because of the never-thus-low price of this narcotic, dictated by the amounts in circulation and which, according to interlocutors currently cost 50 euros per gram, are already coming from all walks of life, although in the past it was considered a treat of the elite.