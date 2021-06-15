Actress Silvija Stojanovska was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, and her partner Voislav Budisavljevic – to seven years, for organizing a major cocaine shipment from Latin America to the United Kingdom.

The actress and political activist, who was an outspoken supporter of Zoran Zaev’s Colored Revolution, ran logistics for the organization. Budisavljevic was a high level member of the drug ring that organized the shipment that was intercepted off the coast of Spain – in a specially prepared submarine.