In coordination with the US drug agency DEA, the Macedonian and the Greek police captured around 160 kilograms of high quality cocaine in Greece.

The value of the captured drug is assessed on €10 million.

The operation broke up a large criminal group, which was monitored for a long period, and number of Greek and Macedonian citizens were arrested.

The Macedonian MoI confirmed that there is an ongoing operation, promising details after it is completed.