The State Market Inspectorate has so far ordered to shut down 228 coffee vending machines operating at gas stations, tobacco shops and elsewhere as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Stojko Paunovski, director of the State Market Inspectorate, clarified at Friday’s press conference that the inspectors are shutting down the coffee vending machines as a precaution because they are potential virus carriers, but also people gatherings have been noticed around them.