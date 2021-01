Forecasters expect largely cloudy weather over the weekened, with a moderate northern wind. Days will be cold, with highs today expected at only 0 degrees, and the lows going down to minus 10 in Krusevo and minus 8 in Bitola.

Popova Sapka has 32 centimeters of snow, and Bitola has 23 centimeters. Ohrid and Krusevo are covered in 10 centimeters. Snows are expected to fall late on Sunday, especially in the northern parts of Macedonia.