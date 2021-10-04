Cold front arrives on Wednesday Macedonia 04.10.2021 / 8:57 A significant drop in temperatures is expected on Wednesday. A cold front will bring rain and a cold south-eastern wind and the temperatures will be below average for early October, with highs up to 15 degrees. weathercold Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 27.09.2021 Rains and a serious drop in temperatures expected over the coming days Macedonia 22.09.2021 First signs of Autumn Life 30.08.2021 Sunny, pleasant weather, no announcement of possible heat wave Macedonia News Filipce to recommend that Covid measures are observed at party rallies 12 patients die, 185 new Covid-19 cases LIVE STREAM: VMRO-DPMNE’S rally in Konce Osmani seeks German support for Bulgaria solution Poll shows VMRO lead over SDSM in Skopje, Butel, Veles and Stip, SDSM is ahead in Strumica During a press conference, Zaev claimed that he never heard about the scout camp sexual abuse scandal Prosecution wants the court to throw out all defense witnesses and reports in one of the trials against Mile Janakieski Politically affiliated “fact-checkers” censor Macedonian news sites on Facebook to remove reports detailing abuse of children .
