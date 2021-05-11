EU leaders were clear in talks with Zoran Zaev during his visit to Brussels that Macedonia cannot start negotiations if it does not resolve the dispute with Bulgaria, and if that does not happen, it is possible to start accession negotiations only with Albania.

Macedonia cannot start accession talks with the European Union unless it resolves the dispute with Bulgaria, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Layen said at the meeting with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in Brussels.

A similar message was sent by EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi. In an interview with the Hungarian news agency MTI, he pointed out that regarding the continuous Bulgarian veto for the start of negotiations with Macedonia, Varhelyi stressed that the EU is making great efforts to resolve this situation.

If those efforts fail, we will have to consider launching intergovernmental talks only with Albania, Varhelyi said.

According to BGNES, Zaev said in Brussels that Macedonia does not intend to start negotiations on the Macedonian identity and language. However, BGNES.bg writes these two conditions do not appear among the demands of Sofia, where it has always been stated at all levels that there are no claims to the Macedonian identity and language.