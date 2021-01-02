Colder, rainy days ahead Macedonia 02.01.2021 / 11:33 After a warm and sunny New Year weekend, forecasters are predicting clouds and rains starting Sunday evening, and snow in the mountains. Temperatures are declining, with the daily highs expected to reach between 5 and 14 degrees Centigrade. weathercold Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 30.12.2020 Unusually warm weather for the New Year holiday Macedonia 29.12.2020 Warm and dry weather expected until the end of the year Macedonia 25.09.2020 Storm expected over the weekend Macedonia News Mickoski talks to Alfa TV about his personal life “The only goal of Zaev’s judicial reforms is to protect criminals close to him” Both credits and deposits grew in 2020 New hospitality tax rule is causing chaos, chamber warns The epidemic has pushed Macedonian citizens to focus from Bulgarian to domestic ski resorts Macedonian diplomat dead after apparent suicide in New York Nikoloski: Instead of consensus, the government wants to pass the census law in a smuggling manner The fight against corruption, for which Zaev has no capacity, is most important for Macedonia to progress towards the EU .
